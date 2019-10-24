A LEARNER driver accused of unlawfully killing a Sainsbury’s shopper after a road rage row “swerved” towards him, a jury was told.

Timothy Higgins, 22, is on trial accused of the manslaughter of deaf farm worker Christopher Gadd in the car park of the Pontllanfraith supermarket in March.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how witnesses claim the defendant swerved his Land Rover Freelander into the pedestrian the day after the alleged victim had turned 48.

MORE NEWS:

Police Sergeant Robert Witherall, a collision investigator, gave evidence and said: “At approximately 16.00 hours, an incident was reported to Gwent Police.

“A Land Rover Freelander had reportedly been in collision with a pedestrian.

“During the collision Mr Gadd sustained significant head injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.

“It was alleged by witnesses Mr Higgins had swerved towards Mr Gadd.

“I was aware Mr Higgins had been arrested on suspicion of murder at the time.”

Sergeant Witherall told jurors there were “no defects or contaminants” on the road surface that may have contributed to the collision.

After examining the 4x4 the defendant was driving, he said: “The vehicle was generally in a very poor cosmetic condition.”

The officer said there were numerous scratches and dents around the Land Rover but no damage he would associate with the collision.

PS Witherall said he saw a scuff mark he believed to contain “traces of skin”.

The court heard a sample taken from the mark was forensically tested and found to match Mr Gadd.

Prosecutor Owen Williams earlier told the jury: “The prosecution do not contend that the defendant deliberately meant to kill Mr Gadd but he deliberately drove the vehicle in an unlawful act.”

He court was told Mr Gadd was with his brother Paul on the day in a silver Volkswagen Passat and they were about to go shopping.

Paul Gadd was driving and positioned his car so that the defendant was unable to reverse out of the spot where he was parked.

Jurors heard an “altercation” broke out and Mr Gadd died following the suffering of “massive skull damage” shortly after.

Higgins only had a provisional licence at the time of the incident and was uninsured to drive the 4x4.

The defendant, formerly of The Glade, Wyllie, Blackwood, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and also denies causing the death of Mr Gadd while driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Proceeding.