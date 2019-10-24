OFFERING live animals as prizes is to be banned in Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Although it is already illegal to give an animal as a prize to anyone under 16 - except within a family context - RSPCA Cymru has said this does not go far enough and should be extended to a blanket ban.

And on Wednesday, October 23, Caerphilly County Borough Council members voted unanimously in banning the practice entirely in the area.

This will mean attractions such as fairgrounds will no longer be able to offer goldfish or other animals as prizes.

The motion was proposed by Cllr James Pritchard, who said a number of people had asked him why it hadn't been banned already.

“People I’ve spoken to in Caerphilly are aghast the practice of giving pets as prizes isn’t already banned – so it was really important for me to work with RSPCA Cymru to deliver this change," he said.

“While the law is more robust in Scotland, for example, sadly we still see many goldfish and other animals suffer when given as prizes in Wales.

“Here in Caerphilly, I’m proud we have now taken a firm stand and used the power at our disposal, and also urged the Welsh Government to deliver change in this area across Wales.”

Although there is no legal process to fine people breaching the ban, businesses or attractions found to be breaking the rules can be evicted.

The council will also write to the Welsh Government to call for a ban to cover all public and private land in Wales.

Of 24 cases of animals being given as prizes in Wales reported to the RSPCA since 2014, 60 percent were goldfish being given at fairgrounds, but other animals including dogs, ducklings and horses were also reported.

RSPCA’s public affairs and media manager Chris O’Brien said: “RSPCA Cymru is absolutely delighted that Caerphilly councillors unanimously backed such an important motion.

“It has been great to work alongside Cllr Pritchard to make this happen.

“This is great news for animal welfare, particularly goldfish – which are the pet most commonly given as prizes, and often see their welfare detrimentally impacted as a result.

“Caerphilly councillors have made a clear statement today that pets aren’t prizes – but companions.

“We now call on other local authorities in Wales to follow Caerphilly and take similar action and to help bring this practice to an end.”