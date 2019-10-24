THIS year's Gwent Poppy Appeal was officially launched in Newport today following last year’s enormous success.

The Gwent Royal British Legion raised just under half a million pounds last year - £470,448.69 – and appeal co-ordinator Mike Jones is hoping to replicate that sum.

“I hope it is as successful as last year and I am hoping the generosity of the people of Gwent will continue to support our armed forces family in their time of need,” he said.

The official launch saw Rogiero Verma from the Royal Commonwealth Society in Wales help raise a poppy appeal flag outside Newport’s Civic Centre.

“It was great that we had somebody from the Royal Commonwealth here to assist us with the launch,” Mr Jones added.

“We pay recognition to people from the Commonwealth who have assisted our country throughout the year.”

Speaking at the event, Mayor of Newport, Cllr William Routley, said: “Last year, we the residents of Gwent, made a record contribution to the Poppy Appeal which provides vital help, welfare and support for those members of the armed forces family in their time of need.”

The quivering notes of the Last Post was played by county bugler Dave Jones, followed by a minute’s silence.

Mike Jones added that the division is currently on the lookout for volunteers, saying: “We are always on the lookout for members of the public who want to help us. Volunteers are needed when we visit supermarkets, stores and other places.

“Please, if you can offer your help, get in touch with us.”

To get in touch with the group, you can contact Mr Jones on either mike.legion@hotmail.com or 07875 089933.