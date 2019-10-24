A CAMPAIGN calling for an end to discrimination against older people in Wales has been launched.

The older people's commissioner for Wales Helena Herklots has launched the #EndingAgeism campaign in an effort to raise awareness of the scale and impact of age-related discrimination.

Torfaen Council is among organisations to back the campaign.

MORE NEWS:

Executive member for adult services and housing Cllr David Daniels said: “Torfaen Council will be following this campaign with interest and plan to explore these issues with our 50+ Forums and other groups over the next year.

"It will help us understand what we need to do to change attitudes and challenge the myths and assumptions about older people that fuel ageism.

"If you would like to be involved in these discussions, please get in touch so that we can let you know about opportunities to share your thoughts and experiences.”

For more information visit olderpeoplewales.com/everydayageism