BORIS Johnson has said he will give MPs more time to debate his Brexit deal if they agree to hold an election before Christmas.

The prime minister said there would be more time allocated for the House of Commons to look at his deal immediately, provided they accepted his bid for a December 12 general election.

It comes amid signs the EU is set to grant a fresh Brexit delay until the end of January after Mr Johnson was forced – under the terms of the so-called Benn Act – to request a further extension.

The prime minister told the BBC: "I'm afraid it looks as though our EU friends are going to respond to parliament's request by having an extension, which I really don't want at all.

"So, the way to get this done, the way to get Brexit done, is, I think, to be reasonable with Parliament and say if they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal they can have it but they have to agree to a general election on December 12."