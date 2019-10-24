PEOPLE in Wales are being failed by the justice system, which should be fully devolved in the interests of fairness to those it serves, a hard-hitting review has concluded.

In a withering critique of how the justice system works in Wales, the Commission on Justice in Wales says it should be freed from the shackles of Westminster policymaking and aligned with Wales' "distinct and developing social, health and education policy and services and the growing body of Welsh law".

In its 556-page report, the Commission concludes: "We are satisfied that the determination of justice policy and its delivery in Wales would, with good leadership and proper accountability, provide a much better system of justice focused on the needs of the people of Wales.

"This would make a significant contribution to a more just, fair and prosperous Wales."

The review includes an in-depth examination of how different aspects of the justice system - criminal, civil, family and administrative justice - are applied and delivered in Wales, and what access to justice is like.

It paints a stark picture, concluding that "proper access to justice is not available, with legal advice 'deserts’ in rural and post-industrial areas.

"It warns too, of a "serious risk to the sustainability of legal practice elsewhere, especially in traditional ‘high street’ legal services, and highlights that increasing numbers of people are representing themselves in courts and tribunals with "a consequential adverse impact on outcomes and the efficient use of court resources"

Criminal justice, the review states, is hampered by a lack of overall alignment of policy and spending, "which is essential if the criminal justice system is to be effective in reducing crime and promoting rehabilitation".

Improvement is needed to the way victims are treated, and "much more needs to be done to include them in the justice system", the approach to those with mental health issues is not properly addressed, "a significantly greater proportion of spending on justice is now on prisons rather than crime reduction, and there is a lack of facilities for women offenders in Wales.

Family justice in Wales is another area affected by what the review calls "a complex division between the responsibilities of the Welsh Government and the Westminster Government".

It also notes "an unsustainably high increase in the number of children being taken into care in Wales" and concludes that "costs to local authorities and the justice system are also significant".

"Funds would be much better spent on support for children and their families to prevent problems arising."

Civil and administrative justice in Wales, the review finds, is not delivered "efficiently, effectively and at a proportionate cost".

As well as a lack of legal aid, "people with civil disputes are faced with high fees which deter many from pursuing a court case".

"Resolving a dispute is complex for many reasons, including the lack of coordination between the courts, tribunals and different forms of alternative dispute resolution.

"The proportion of challenges to decisions made by Welsh public authorities that are heard in Wales is low.

"Court and tribunal closures have left people in many parts of rural and post-industrial Wales facing long and difficult journeys to their nearest court.

"This is compounded by the low use of remote access facilities. The advantages of digital technology have not yet been fully realised in Wales."

The review concludes that serious failings in the justice system must be addressed, and there should be a Minister or Deputy Minister in the Welsh Government with oversight of all justice matters.

But while the Welsh Government can implement measures to improve the situation, the review concludes that ultimately, full legislative devolution and a full transfer of funding for the justice system is needed.

Currently, "the fundamental problem lies in the split between two governments and two legislatures of responsibilities for justice on the one hand and social, health, education and economic development policies on the other.

This, the review concludes, results in: Inability to allocate spending in a co-ordinated manner; lack of accountability; complexity which is wasteful of resources; failure to develop and implement a coherent set of overall policies; lack of innovation directed to the needs of the people of Wales; serious disadvantages to the people of Wales which people in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland do not experience.

"The people of Wales both need and deserve a better system. Justice is not an island and should be truly integrated into policies for a just, fair and prosperous Wales."

The review and its 78 recommendations have been presented to First Minister Mark Drakeford today.

Ultimately though, devolution of the justice system is dependent on a persuasive case being put to the UK Government, and the latter accepting it.