POLICE are appealing for the driver of a white van to come forward after an alleged hit and run left a man in a critical condition.

Detectives are investigating an incident on Newport’s Wharf Road at around 2pm on Tuesday, October 8 following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian, a 22-year-old man from the Newport area, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

“Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident at this time.

“Officers continue to appeal for information from anyone that could help with their enquiries and would be particularly interested in hearing from the driver of a white transit van who drove along Wharf Road and spoke to two traffic wardens around the time of the collision.

“If you are that driver, please be reassured that you’re not in any trouble, however you may have vital information that could help our enquiries.”

A 24-year-old Newport man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

A 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from the city have also both been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and were released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting ref. number 1900372591, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

You can also send a direct message with information to the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages.