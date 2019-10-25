A DOG-loving schoolboy from Pontypool is brightening up the festive period Christmas for pooches who will be spending the festive period in a shelter.

Toby Malson, nine, is raising cash to make shoeboxes filled with treats and toys for rescue dogs in shelters. This is the second year he's run the appeal - last year he raised enough money to make boxes for more than 28 dogs, and donated the leftover cash to a dogs charity.

This year he is planning on making personalised boxes using public donations and delivering them to several shelters in Newport, including Opt to Adopt, Blue Cross and All Creatures Great And Small. Toby is also calling for donations of treats, food, toys, blankets, bowls, coats and towels.

He said: “This year I would like to help even more dogs. My dad set up a just giving page for me which is doing really well.

“I appreciate all my supporters. They make my dream to help dogs who don’t have a home over Christmas come true.

“I am very passionate about helping and caring for animals and I enjoy going to volunteer at Opt to Adopt to walk the dogs so they can enjoy a walk out of the kennels.

“My dog, Tara, came from Romania. I'm glad we could give her a loving home.”

Toby Malson with his dog Tara

Dad Gareth said: “Toby is 100 per cent committed to making 2019 even better than last year.

“We are so proud of him and are excited about what this little superstar is going to achieve in the coming months.”

Last year the the Boat House Café at Cwmbran Boating Lake and Shelite Fitness Personal Training in Pontypool volunteered as drop-off points for donations - and Toby is appealing for other businesses to step forwards to help out this year.

Front Row Food in Pontypool, Cwmffradoer Primary School and Osbourne Lodge Nursery have also said they will help out.

“I would like to thank them all for their help,” said Toby. “It was very kind of them.

“I also met with my local MP, Nick Thomas-Symonds. He was very helpful and supportive of what I was doing.”

For more information or to donate visit tinyurl.com/y52krnv9