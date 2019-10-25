WE ARE just weeks away from one of Gwent's most promising young rock bands releasing their new single - another with an insanely catchy chorus and huge riffs.

Scavengers have only officially been a band for little over a year but Monday, November 11, will see the quartet release their fourth single Catch Me If You Can.

Vocalist Marek Ball said: “Catch Me If You Can is a song about feeling lost and overwhelmed, and then subsequently feeling scared about all the possibilities.

"This was actually the first song I wrote for Scavengers and addresses my fears of starting up a whole new project. I’ve been sat on this title since 2015, and only in 2017 when I started work on Scavengers did it feel right to finally use it – it’s a line from Mayday Parade’s If You Can’t Live Without Me, Why Aren’t You Dead Yet?, and it’s no secret to those who know me that Mayday Parade are one of my favourite bands, so it’s nice to get a little reference to them in my work.”

READ MORE:

He added: “For a song about being afraid to put myself out there, I’m grateful to be releasing it a year into the band’s existence knowing that we’re doing alright for ourselves. The lyric “the poster boy for what not to do” is me saying that I know I’m not like everyone else and that I feel like I’m doing everything wrong; but a year later, whether I’m doing everything wrong or not, we’re playing shows, and making friends, and people are caring about and supporting us, and I couldn’t ask for anything more than that.”

It hasn't taken long for the quartet - frontman Marek Ball, 22 from Cwmbran, guitarist James O'Neill, 22 from Sebastapol, drummer Daniel Powell, 22 and bassist Nicky-Rhys Hughes, 23, both from Ebbw Vale - to make their staple on the Welsh music scene. In just a year, they have scored an appearance on Swn Festival's jam-packed line-up and performing to packed crowds in headline and supporting slots across South Wales. They may be young, but their talent is already well-known.

They have even made waves on the other side of the world, with fans in Australia wanting merchandise shipped over.

With their debut single released in October last year, they made an immediate mark in the underground music scene with fans and critics raving about the hooks and intricate guitar work. This theme carried on into second single Deadlock and continues on Catch Me If You Can.

On Saturday, October 26, they will be performing in Swansea for the Unite Against Hate festival in aid of the Sophie Lancaster Foundation before heading to Manchester.