POLICE are appealing for information after a bike was stolen from outside a supermarket.
The bike was stolen outside Asda, in Duffryn, on Wednesday, October 2, at 5pm.
Pill Officers said they would like to speak to the person in the photo "in connection with this".
If you have any information you are asking to ring 101, quoting the crime log number: 1900365097