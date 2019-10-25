A FORMER Monmouth student, who sang beautifully at a school concert earlier this year, has been performing in a prestigious opera in Austria.

Old Monmothian, Andrew Henley, has just finished a run as Heinrich der Schreiber, a principal role in Richard Wagner’s Tannhäuser at Stadttheater Klagenfurt.

Andrew began singing at Monmouth School for Boys under the direction of David Lawson and Ian Dollins, and is proving a success on the international stage.

He dazzled alongside fellow professional soloists under the baton of Mr Lawson in Monmouth School for Boys’ choral and orchestral concert at Wyastone in March.

“Andrew had a show-stopper of a voice when he was at school, so we are delighted it has been recognised internationally,” said Mr Lawson, director of music at Monmouth School for Boys.

Hailing from Monmouth, Mr Henley, whose parents live in Osbaston, left school after completing his A-levels in 2009 to study English at the University of Exeter.

He joined Exeter Cathedral Choir as a choral scholar, where he spent three years until graduating in 2012.

Originally performing as a baritone, he made the transition to tenor after enrolling at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, where he gained a Postgraduate Diploma in Music Performance.

Mr Henley is a graduate of the National Opera Studio and won the 2019 Dunraven Young Welsh Singer of the Year honour.

He has featured as a soloist in works including Handel’s Messiah and Samson, Bach’s Magnificat in D, CPE Bach’s Magnificat, Mozart’s Requiem, Beethoven’s Mass in C and Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle.

Tannhäuser is an 1845 opera based on two German legends: Tannhäuser, the legendary medieval German Minnesänger and poet, and the tale of the Wartburg Song Contest.