WITH a December General Election looking increasingly likely, Plaid Cymru has announced Jonathan Clark will be its candidate for Newport West.

Mr Clark contested the constituency in April by-election following the death of Paul Flynn, earning 1,185 votes - coming fourth of 11 candidates.

"I am pleased to have been re-selected to contest Newport West constituency at the Westminster Parliamentary Elections," he said.

"For far too long the people of Newport West have suffered from the fact that whoever is in power in Westminster, or Cardiff Bay, they all of whom have failed to consider the economic and social needs of the people of this constituency."

READ MORE:

The former St Julian's Comprehensive School pupil added: “The people of Newport West need an MP who will actually put the real concerns of the electors of Newport to the forefront rather than party interests. Wales needs more Plaid MPs in Westminster to work with the Plaid AMs in Cardiff to deliver for the people of Wales.

"The only way to get a government that will always put Wales at the centre of its policies is to vote Plaid Cymru at the next Westminster Parliamentary Elections."

Labour has held Newport West since Mr Flynn was first elected for the constituency in 1987. Its current MP, elected in April, is Ruth Jones.