THE number of times firefighters were called to bonfires getting out of control and similar incidents was down by almost a quarter over the Hallowe'en and Guy Fawkes Night period last year.

New figures released by South Wales Fire and Rescue service show crews were called to 232 deliberate fires - including bonfires and cases where someone had been hurt by a firework - between October 26 and November 6 last year - down 22 per cent on the same period last year.

The service has said it hopes this downward trend would continue this year.

Head fire crime and home safety group manager Neil Davies said: “Acting irresponsibly around fires and fireworks can have devastating consequences, can cause life threatening injuries and even cost lives.”

“This time of year is always fun and we want to make sure that everyone can enjoy the celebrations safely.

“Our message is simple – be sensible and look after yourselves and each other so that you don’t require our services during your evening.”

The fire service is urging people to be wary about unsupervised candles in pumpkins and lanterns, and recommends using battery-powered lights, as well as wearing flame-resistant fancy dress outfits on Hallowe'en.

The public are also being asked to attend organised bonfires and displays rather than lighting fires or setting off fireworks themselves.

Mr Davies added: “Fireworks and bonfires are a lot of fun but it’s very important to be cautious and to enjoy the celebrations responsibly.”

The fire service has have issued the following advice on buying fireworks:

Only buy fireworks marked with the British Standard Kitemark BS7114.

Don't drink alcohol if setting off fireworks.

Keep fireworks in a closed box and always follow the instructions carefully when using them.

Light them at arm’s length using a taper and stand well back.

Never go back to them once they are lit. Even if a firework hasn't gone off, it could still explode.

Never throw fireworks and never put them in your pocket.

Respect your neighbours – don’t let off fireworks late at night and remember there are laws to follow.

Take care with sparklers – never give them to children under five. Even when they have gone out they are still hot so put sparklers in a bucket of water after use.

Keep your pets indoors throughout the evening.

And on bonfires: