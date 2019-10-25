POLICE are appealing for information to find a 20-year-old Newport man who has breached his licence conditions after being released from a young offender institution.

Macauley Davies was sent into custody for eight months at Cardiff Crown Court in February for possessing a 10-inch hunting knife in Newport city centre and released in September.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Due to the fact that Davies, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison.

“If you have any information on his whereabouts then please call 101 quoting 1900372611 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”