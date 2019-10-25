NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn has refused to rule out a shock move for Wales international Joe Ledley.

The 32-year-old midfielder was one of the stars of Wales’ run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 but he’s been without a club since being released by Championship side Derby County in January.

Ledley hasn’t played a competitive match since August 25 last year and has not featured for Wales since a friendly with Mexico in California in May 2018.

He has been training with his former club Cardiff City but the Bluebirds are not thought to be interested in offering him a deal and Ledley was spotted at Rodney Parade last week watching County beat Scunthorpe United 2-1.

“He asked me for tickets and he came to the game,” explained Flynn.

“I speak to Joe quite regularly. Is there an opportunity there? I don’t know. I’ll know more next week.

“I’ll speak to Joe and if there is anything [in the pipeline] he’ll come in and train first.

“He hasn’t trained with us. He’s been training with Cardiff.

“Can we get him? I’m not quite sure,” added the Exiles boss.

“Is it close? No. Have I spoken to him? Yes. That’s all there is to say at this stage.”

Flynn believes that Ledley could still do a job higher up the league ladder, but he would love to bring the former Celtic and Crystal Palace star to Newport.

“Theoretically, I’m not ruling it out,” he said. “But I still think Joe can play at a higher level. We’ll see.

“That’s down to him, where he goes and plays.

“Joe’s only 32 and he’s definitely still got a few years in him.

“He’s been training with a Championship club so he’s keeping himself in shape. There’s not an ounce of fat on him.”

County have been linked with two other players with Premier League pedigree this season but Flynn won’t be signing Newport-born former Wales defender James Collins or ex-Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony.

“With James it’s slightly different [from Ledley] because he’s living down Essex way and he wants to stay around that area,” said the manager.

“I had a conversation with James. I did speak to him at the beginning of the season but he wants to find somewhere closer to home and good luck to him.

“He’s still training, but I’m not sure I need to strengthen in that area at the minute. I need to look at different areas.

“Wilfried is still here but there’s absolutely zero chance of us signing him.

“Wilfried’s in a different position. He’s had offers and he’s just weighing them up and deciding which is the right one for him.

“But it’s great having him around. All the players should be watching him – because of the intensity he trains at and the amount of work he puts in.

“He’s first class in everything he does and all the players should be watching good habits and taking them on board.”

