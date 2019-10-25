THE UK will not leave the European Union next Thursday.

EU leaders have agreed to pushing back Brexit beyond October 31 - but a new date is yet to be agreed.

This comes as prime minister Boris Johnson said he would push for a General Election on Thursday, December 12, if the EU agreed to an extension following the failure of his new deal.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels today, the European Commission's chief spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said: "We are following all the events in London this week and in the coming days very closely.

"In that context, following the request to extend Article 50 and the consultations of President Tusk on the matter, the EU 27 ambassadors just finished their meeting and indeed in attendance of the Commission's chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

"What I can tell you is that the EU 27 have agreed to the principle of an extension and work will now continue in the coming days.

"The intention is to take this decision by a written procedure."

She added there were "too many unanswered questions" to fully respond when asked about the UK proposing a new commissioner in the event of an extension.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has repeated his comments that he will not back a General Election unless the prime minister rules out leaving Europe without a deal.

Speaking on This Morning, he said: "I've said all along - take no deal off the table, and we'll have the election.

"No deal. Think what it does. Ford in Bridgend, gone. Nissan in Sunderland, ready to go if they lose their trade access. Airbus in north Wales. And so on all across the country."

Asked how long people will have to wait before Mr Johnson announces whether or not he will rule out a no-deal Brexit, Mr Corbyn said: "I think probably a couple of days. Maybe even today."

He added: "He has got to understand that the protection of jobs and the protection of the Good Friday Agreement and peace process in Northern Ireland are very, very important.

"His proposals don't do any of that."

Downing Street has said the Prime Minister is determined to press on with his programme of domestic legislation regardless of what happens on Brexit.

The PM's official spokesman played down suggestions other government business would be reduced to a "bare minimum" while ministers tried to secure an election.

"The Prime Minister has a dynamic and ambitious domestic agenda and he will continue pursuing that with full vigour," the spokesman said.

"We won a vote on the Queen's Speech last night and we want to deliver on the public's priorities."