FORMER Shadows bassist Brian Locking will join Newport-based guitarist Maurice Woodcroft for an evening of music and anecdotes with their show, Guitar Moods, at The Riverfront Theatre on Saturday, November 2.

Mr Locking joined the Shadows in 1962.

As well as performing on hits such as Atlantis and Guitar Tango, he also appeared with The Shadows and their frontman, Cliff Richard in Summer Holiday and performed on the top selling EP soundtrack for the cult film, The Boys.

The bassist spoke about the forthcoming show and said that people can expect “a bit of mood music” and “all the golden oldies really”.

When asked what Cliff Richard was like to work with, he said: “He was good, he’s always had a lovely musical sense and gets it!"

For tickets visit tickets.newportlive.co.uk or alternatively call the box office on 01633 656757.