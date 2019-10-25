PLANS to create a new senior role to chair full meetings of Newport council should be scrapped, councillors have said.

Newport council’s democratic services committee has recommended proposals to appoint a presiding member are rejected due to the “unnecessary” extra cost.

The proposed role is aimed at recognising the “specific skill” of chairing full council meetings, currently carried out by the mayor. The new role would leave the mayor free to carry out ceremonial duties, it is said.

But at a meeting on Thursday, councillors said they were “extremely uncomfortable” with the extra financial costs associated with creating the senior salary position.

Cllr Matthew Evans said he did not object to the principle of having a presiding member, but voiced “big concerns about the unintended consequences.”

“Trying to justify this additional money when we are talking about austerity and everything else is nonsensical,” Cllr Evans said.

The senior salary allowance is currently £22,568, around £8,000 more than a councillor’s basic allowance.

However, having a presiding member would allow a serving cabinet member to take up the office of mayor – which they cannot currently do – meaning just one senior salary would be paid.

But Cllr David Fouweather said such a set up would risk “politicising the mayor’s role,” due to the requirement of cabinet members to also make political decisions.

Gareth Price, head of law and regulation, said the potential for a cabinet member to also serve as mayor is a “legal consequence” of the proposal, but not the reason for it being made.

Cllr Laura Lacey also raised concerns around cost, saying: “How can we justify spending £8,000 on a new role when we are scrapping around for street lighting and things.”

While Cllr Herbie Thomas said he could understand creating the role if the the salary allowance was at a lower rate, but that the extra money was too much.

The meeting heard the role cannot be created without it commanding a senior salary.

Cllr Rehmaan Hayat said the proposal was “an unnecessary additional role and cost.”

“It would also make the role of mayor a bit redundant because the role of chairing council meetings is very important to the mayor,” he added.

The committee recommended to reject the proposal due to its cost implications.

A second recommendation said that the committee would not support a cabinet member being able to also serve as mayor.