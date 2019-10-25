FRIDAY'S heavy rain looks set to worsen in parts of Gwent, with the Met Office upgrading its weather warning to amber in some areas.

Blaenau Gwent, northern Caerphilly county borough, Torfaen, and north-western Monmouthshire are affected by the amber warning for heavy rain.

The Met Office warns of expected flooding and transport disruption.

There is a good chance some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, the Met Office added.

Watch out for ☔heavy rain and spray on the roads across parts of England and Wales for your journey home this evening. Across Scotland you'll be dodging heavy showers 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/xGKcMtps5Z — Met Office (@metoffice) October 25, 2019

The amber warning is in place from 6pm this evening until 11am on Saturday.

A yellow-level weather warning – less severe than amber – remains in place for the rest of Gwent, including Newport, until 1pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Monmouthshire County Council has warned of high tides due in Tintern next week.

If necessary, the council said, road closures on the A466 would be in place on Monday, 7.45pm-8.15pm, and Tuesday, 8.30pm-9pm; between Trelleck Road Junction and Royal George Junction.