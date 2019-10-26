OVER the last month, these six Gwent criminals were jailed for a wide range of offences.

Here we look at their crimes and punishment.

Tyler Jones

Van driver Tyler Jones was jailed after he shunted a taxi out of the way to escape the police during a high-speed chase through Newport.

After hitting the cabbie in the city centre, he undertook a bus and several motorists were forced to stop to avoid crashing into him.

The 25-year-old, of Chelmer Close, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for six months and banned from driving for 21 months at Cardiff Crown Court.

Kyle Jones

Kyle Jones, aged 24, of no fixed abode, Newport, spat in the face of a policeman and punched a woman outside an Asda supermarket after being refused a cigarette.

He was sent to prison for six months and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge upon his release from custody.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, told him: “The court takes a very serious view of any assault against a police officer.

“It is not part of their duty to expect to be spat at.”

Thomas Coffey

Victoria Seymour

Newport crack cocaine dealers Thomas Coffey and Victoria Seymour were jailed for a total of 12 years after being found guilty of drug trafficking by a jury following a trial.

Coffey, aged 45, of Risca Road, and Seymour, aged 38, of Witham Street, were convicted of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply in the city.

He was jailed for seven years and she was sent to prison for five years.

Outside the court, Police Constable Andy Owens of Gwent Police's Newport Central area said: “We welcome the sentence handed down at Newport Crown Court.

"This sentence shows that those profiting from the sale of the most harmful drugs to vulnerable people within our communities will not be tolerated.

"Gwent Police work hard to tackle the issues facing the community as a result of drug supply and hope that these sentences sends out a clear message to those involved in the supply of drugs.”

Justin Heggie

Justin Heggie was jailed after he admitted fraud and burglary charges.

He pleaded guilty to burglary and two counts of fraud.

The 23-year-old, of Phillipstown, New Tredegar, was sent to prison for a total of three years by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees.

Gareth Williams

Cannabis farmer Gareth Williams who grew 6ft tall plants in his living room and who was caught after a tip-off to the police has been jailed for 18 months.

The 28-year-old, from Caerphilly, was cultivating drugs that could have made 17,200 joints and which had a potential street value of £20,000, prosecutor Jenny Yeo said.

Cardiff Crown Court head how officers could see the crop through the windows of Williams’ flat just before they raided it.