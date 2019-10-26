NOW in its 39th year, the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance returns to St David’s Hall on Saturday, November 2, at 7pm.

In support of the annual Poppy Appeal, this concert is the nation’s chance to come together to commemorate and honour all those who have lost their lives in conflict.

Popular BBC commentator and former Wales rugby international, Eddie Butler is the compere for the evening.

There will also be a performance from The Siren Sisters and a reflection on D-Day 75, the liberation of s-Hertogenbosch and the 140th anniversary of Rorke’s Drift with choirs, readings and the Regimental Band of the Royal Welsh.

Royal British Legion’s area manager Wales, Ant Metcalfe, spoke of the importance of this remembrance event, he said: “This year we are focusing on the 75th anniversary commemorations of D-Day and the liberation of much of Western Europe.

“We will be honoured to have a number of Wales based D-Day veterans in our audience. There’s also a choir from the Netherlands performing as a reflection of the strong links between s-Hertogenbosch and Wales after its liberation by the 53rd (Welsh) Division in October 1944.

“We will have suitable pieces that reflect the time and the scale of the historical importance.

“This year is also the 140th anniversary of the Battle of Rorke’s Drift, which has also gone down in Welsh folklore and history.

“The audience can expect a number of references to this conflict within the running order.”

The evening will also feature an audience sing-along from The Siren Sisters and Eddie Butler is compering the event this year – fresh from his Rugby World Cup exploits in Japan.

To book seats, visit www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk or call the box office on 029 2087 8444.