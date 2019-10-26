WITH Wales set to take on South Africa for a place in the Rugby World Cup final tomorrow, step back in time 18 years to look at the 1991 tournament.

(Front from left: former WRU president Ken Gwilym, Pontypool president Terry Vaux, Islwyn mayor Councillor Jack Dance, Newport and Wales flanker Alun Carter. Back Three Welsh schoolboys as the World Cup rugby ball enters the mayor's parlouor in Pontllanfraith on September 25, 1991)

(RAF Falcons parachute display team over the Severn Bridge to pass the World Cup rugby relay ball on to the next stage. 23-9-1991. Picture: Mike Lewis)

(World Cup rugby ball in Cwmbran Centre. L-R Graham Price, Daniel Harris of Cwmbran RFC, Keri Ann Jones of Ysgol Cwmraeg, Paul Rosier of Croesyceiliog RFC. Back row: Alan Carter, Mayor of Torfaen and Kenny Walters. November 3, 1991)

(Scott Gibbs (with ball) passes the World Cup ball with the assistance of Alun Carter (L) and Kenny Waters to Harry Herbert, Gwent County Council chairman, on top of tour bus outside County Hall, Cwmbran. September 23, 1991)

(Welsh fans at Wales v Argentina. October 10, 1991)

(Pontypool pack (R) helping the Welsh scrum with Ken Waters as hooker at Caldicot. October 3, 1991)

(Welsh team training at Beachley Army Apprentices College. September 30, 1991)

(Kevin Moseley winning line-out for Wales against Argentina. October 10, 1991)

(Warren Gatland tackled by Newport RFC's winger John Thomas October 31, 1989 Newport v NZ)

(Western Samoa v Wales in October 1991)

(World Cup message relay bus arriving at the South Wales Argus Offices on September 19, 1991. Argus managing director Tom Welch (c) and editor Steve Hoselitz are joined by Welsh Rugby Union assistant technical director John Prince and Argus sports editor Robin Davey holds the World Cup ball.)