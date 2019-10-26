PUBLIC toilets in Blackwood, which were closed by the county borough council due to budget pressures, are set to re-open thanks to taxi drivers and a town council grant.

The toilets at Blackwood Bus Station were closed on April 1 - leading some to speculate it was an April Fool’s joke. This was despite a petition calling for them to be kept open signed by more than 3,000 people.

Since then, Blackwood Town Council has been inundated with complaints, with no other public toilets in the area.

But the toilets will now reopen on Monday, October 28, thanks to a £8,900 grant from Blackwood Town Council, and Caerphilly County Borough Taxi Drivers’ Association stepping in to run the facility.

People will be charged 50p to use the toilets, with all money going towards the upkeep of the facility.

George Edwards, vice-chairman and treasurer of the taxi association, said the re-opening is “long-overdue.”

“Some people have complained saying 50p is too steep but if they want to keep it open they have got to pay for it unfortunately,” Mr Edwards said.

“All of the money raised solely goes back to paying for it.”

Mr Edwards wished to thank the town council for its support.

This is the second time the taxi association has stepped in to help after also taking over the running of Caerphilly town public toilets.

Five council-run toilets located in towns across the county borough closed earlier this year as part of £15.6 million budget cuts.

John Hold, clerk at Blackwood Town Council, said the closure has particularly impacted on vulnerable groups such as the elderly.

He said: “We have had so many complaints about the fact people are not coming into town anymore because they do not feel comfortable with no toilets available.”

Cllr Kevin Etheridge, who submitted the petition against the previous closure, also welcomed the re-opening.

“I am pleased for senior citizens, the vulnerable, disabled, mothers and children as this is essential for Blackwood,” he said.

Caerphilly council said the re-opening is “another example of how facilities like these can be provided in a different way.”

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately local authorities are unable to provide the same level of discretionary services as we have done in the past, so it’s good to see positive interventions such as this becoming more common.

“We are pleased to have been able to work with partners to facilitate the reopening.”

Anybody needing assistance can email blackwoodstationtoilets@gmail.com or call Mr Edwards on 07821163700.