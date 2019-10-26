AN HISTORIC Tredegar building has re-opened after an extensive refurbishment.

The Tredegar Arms in Morgan Street forms a key part of a historic landscape of buildings that were constructed out of the town’s growth from the iron industry - but had fallen into disrepair in recent years.

It was previously used as a coach house and had become derelict since 2012 and was in a poor state of repair with fire damage to the upper levels.

Major renovation works commenced in 2017 and, two years on, it has re-opened as a 10-bedroom hotel, restaurant, bar and function room.

(The Tredegar Arms, Morgan Street, Tredegar)

The project was funded by a number of partners, including the owners, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Welsh Government, Cadw, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, and private funds.

The exterior of the building has been refurbished with traditional materials and techniques to allow it to appear and function as it was originally designed.

(The new restaurant facilities)

There is a new slate roof, lime rendering and timber sash windows along with a sensitively designed and integrated entrance portico which was originally part of the building, but was removed during previous building work.

READ MORE:

The internal has also been refurbished, with high quality materials.

(The newly refurbished hotel rooms in The Tredegar Arms)

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council member Cllr Dai Davies said: “I am delighted that one of our historic buildings in the borough has now been reopened following extensive refurbishment works and can now offer facilities for the community and those visiting form outside the area to enjoy.

“The building was part of a funding scheme that received a grant offer through the Tredegar Townscape Heritage Initiative, made possible thanks to the National Lottery.

“Not only has the grant helped to preserve our unique heritage, but it is a significant investment that will contribute to the economic vitality in the area. I wish The Tredegar Arms success”.