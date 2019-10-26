NATURAL Resources Wales has issued flood warnings across Gwent as heavy rain continues to fall.

The rivers Ebbw, Sirhowy, Lwyd and Usk have been highlighted as areas where possible flooding could occur.

The flood warning included measurements of the water levels along the highlighted rivers.

It read: "At 6.30am, the level at Cwm was rising. The level at Abertillery was steady. The level at Aberbeeg was steady. The level at Risca was rising. The level at Rhiwderin was steady. The level at Ynysddu was steady. The level at Ponthir was rising."

It continued: "At 6.30am, the level at Brecon was 2.4 metres and rising again. The level at Abergavenny was 3.1 metres and steady. The level at Abergavenny was 4.1 metres and steady. The level at Usk Town was 3.3 metres and rising.

"The rainfall is forecast to continue until this afternoon."

The Met Office had issued an amber weather warning on Friday, which was in place until 11am on Saturday.

A yellow-level weather warning – less severe than amber – remains in place for the rest of Gwent, including Newport, until 1pm on Saturday.

It warned of possible transport disruptions due to the adverse weather conditions, with possible flooding and the potential for roads to be closed.