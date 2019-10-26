OVER-50s from Newport will show off their talents at the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre as part of a partnership with Age Cymru.

The theatre will host a special evening showcasing performances and artwork created by older people throughout Gwent on Wednesday, October 30.

All the performers are members of the Gwanwyn Club, a weekly arts club hosted by the Riverfront that provides opportunities for local older people to try their hand at something new.

The members have been able to try their hand at African drumming, hip-hop dance, cheerleading, songwriting and stand-up comedy. The showcase is the culmination of the project and will also include an exhibition of the participants’ craft work.

Age Cymru’s arts and creativity programme manager Kelly Barr says: “This weekly club has been a huge success, with older people feeling part of the centre and getting involved in its everyday activities. Although the project has only been funded for six months, there are already plans for the group to continue their creative activities together.

“The showcase is a wonderful opportunity for the group to show family and friends, as well as the wider creative community in Gwent, what they’ve achieved over the last few months and to celebrate their creativity.”

The event will be opened by Mayor Cllr William Routley at 5.30pm, and is free to attend. For more information contact Nia Thomas, Gwanwyn Club’s Coordinator on n.thomas@agecymrugwent.org or call 07747 027623.