THE Welsh National Opera’s orchestra is primed for a new season of concerts and special events, which will draw 2019 to an exhilarating close while looking ahead to 2020 with a Journey to Vienna.

In October, the WNO Orchestra will return to the International Concert Series, with critically acclaimed WNO music director Tomáš Hanus conducting at St David’s Hall, Cardiff.

Featuring the renowned German cellist Daniel Müller Schott, the performance will open with Vltava from Smetana’s Má Vlast, followed by Debussy’s symphonic masterpiece La Mer and closing with Dvořák.

WNO music director Tomáš Hanus said: “While already well-known for its brilliant operatic performances, WNO Orchestra’s world-class qualities have been proved many times on the concert stage.

“I would like to warmly invite all people, even those who would not usually consider going to a symphonic concert, to come along and experience the international language of music.”

For more information visit wno.org.uk