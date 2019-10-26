DINERS will be able to get £5 off their next meal at Newport’s Bistrot Pierre thanks to its new and improved loyalty app.

The Club Bistrot Pierre app will give customers access to exclusive offers - only available to members - including unlimited access to the Dine Out for £10 menu, exclusive drinks offers and invitations to tasting events.

Nathan Williams, general manager at Newport’s Bistrot Pierre said: “It’s really simple to download our new loyalty app and become a member of Club Bistrot Pierre and, by signing up, you’ll be eligible to £5 off your next meals with us.

“Members will receive points for their spend every time they visit which are redeemable for a range of rewards – from a glass of wine to two-course meals.”

Following the success of its previous loyalty scheme – Mon Pierre Rewards – the French restaurant group has collected and analysed more than two and a half years' worth of customer data to develop the brand-new, exclusive scheme which boasts an enhanced customer experience.

“The launch of our new app times in perfectly with the launch of our new menu. Our autumn menu has been developed to complement our classic selection of dishes and ensure our diners feel warmer inside," said Mr Williams.

“From chilli and garlic prawns and Miso roasted aubergine to navarin of lamb, our new dishes are bursting with flavour.”

As well as the new dishes, the classic beef bourguignon is better than ever with an improved recipe. Their signature dish of 25 years has been inspired by the classic French recipe, with marinated beef slowly braised with red wine, shallots, mushrooms and bacon.

“The new autumn menu is the perfect reason for customers to visit Bistrot Pierre and join Club Bistrot Pierre,” added Mr Williams.

Customers can collect points and redeem their £5 introductory offer by downloading the app of picking up a physical card in Bistrottrot, which can then be registered online.

Club Bistrot Pierre is available from the App Store or Google Play.