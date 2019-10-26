TODAY we have a slightly different Cat of the Week. Instead of featuring one cat or kitten, we are calling on cat lovers in Gwent to go along to Gwent Cats Protection's next adoption day.

Here is what Gwent Cats Protection have to say:

"Volunteers at Gwent Cats Protection have been helping cats in the Gwent area for 40 years. Led by dedicated coordinator Glynis Davies, the team of hard-working volunteers perform a wide variety of tasks to support, fundraise, rescue, reunite and care for cats and kittens in need.

(Some of the kittens looking for homes)

READ MORE:

"These activities are fitted around busy lives and many helpers have families and work commitments to deal with too. The Cats Protection vision is a world where every cat is treated with kindness and an understanding of its needs and Gwent branch work tirelessly to do just this.

"One of the most rewarding aspects of the rescue environment is to see beautiful cats and kittens settled in their new forever homes. You could be part of this wonderful experience by offering one of the lovely cats the safe forever home they have been waiting for.

(More of the kittens ready for their forever homes)

"Come along to the next Adoption Day to meet the team and the cats and kittens ready for adoption."

The event on Saturday, November 2, will be held at at Rhiwderin Community Centre, Pentre Tai Road, Rhiwderin, Newport.

For more information call 0345 371 2747, email info@gwent.cats.org.uk or visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch