AN ALWAY man who says he “lived the street life” has offered free boxing sessions for young people so they can avoid the same mistakes he made growing up.

Carl Samuels, 41, has run Alway ABC Boxing and Weight Training Gym for the past five years - and now wants to do his bit to curb some of the anti-social behaviour that has afflicted the area.

“If you’re hanging around on street corners, just messing about and doing nothing, why not do something with your time?,” he said.

Anyone who is “hungry and eager to learn” is welcome to come along on Monday, Wednesday and Friday after 6pm.

“I wish someone grabbed hold of me when I was younger,” he added.

“If I had someone like that, who knows what my situation could have been or what I could have done?

“I have been in and out of jail, but now I am a born-again Christian.

“Even if just one person comes, that’s fine because that’s one person off the streets.”

He added his gym is also a safe place for those who suffer from mental health issues.

“We talk about those issues in the gym," he said. “The more we talk about them, the better.”

The invitation extends to anyone in Newport and you can get in touch via his Facebook page, Carl Samuels.