A CONVICTED drug dealer jailed for more than five years for being part of a conspiracy to supply cocaine is back behind bars.

Thomas Filer, aged 28, of Station Street, Abersychan, Pontypool, was jailed for breaching his Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) after he bought a £19,000 Mercedes.

Cardiff Crown Court was told by prosecutor Richard Ace that defendant was prohibited from having the “access to or control” of two cars.

MORE NEWS:

Filer had another vehicle, a BMW, and failed to tell Gwent Police he had bought the Mercedes, which put him in breach of the order.

The five-year SCPO was imposed after Filer was jailed for five years and four months in November 2014 for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Such orders can be made following convictions that are deemed “serious” and can limit ownership of mobile phones and electronic devices and may require the subject to notify the police of any property owned or rented or any vehicles owned or in their control.

Mr Ace said Filer was stopped by an officer in the Rogerstone area of Newport and told the police in interview that he had “****** up” and was trying to hand back the BMW he had which was leased.

He admitted the breach.

Owen Williams, mitigating, said: “The defendant has a barbershop business as of August this year which was doing well.

“The business is still alive but that will depend on the length of sentence imposed.

“He has been industrious and hard-working since his release from prison in July 2017.”

Mr Williams said his client had “buried his head in the sand” with regards to the SCPO breach.

Sentencing Filer, the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, told him: “You have suffered some punishment after being recalled to prison under licence.

“You have made an effort to turn your life around somewhat by opening a barbershop.”

The defendant, who appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, was jailed for 12 weeks.