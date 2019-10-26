CONSTRUCTION students from Coleg Gwent visited a Caldicot-based manufacturer as part of a scheme aimed at tackling the skills shortage in Wales.

As part of ‘See Your Site’ week, students visited Caldicot based Benfield ATT, where they saw first-hand how timber frame engineering works.

A recent report by The Open University discovered 92 per cent of organisations in Wales struggle to find workers with the right skills.

They found the shortfall costs companies an extra £355 million a year in recruitment fees, inflated salaries, temporary staff and training for workers hired at a lower level than intended.

And Benfield ATT managing director Professor Michael Benfield said he is “always happy to showcase our facilities to encourage newcomers to consider the timer trade as a great career choice”.

Coleg Gwent training officer Sarah Horsfall said the trip was a “fantastic opportunity”.

“The students were able to chat with the design team, who demonstrated the process of bringing a design brief to life.

“The visit concluded with a tour around the factory, where students were able to get a closer look at the manufacturing process.

“The college would like to thank everyone at Benfield ATT Group for hosting us, along with Gwent Construction Training Group for providing the funding to allow the visit to take place.”