MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council’s emergency planning service has once again been awarded a prestigious Gold PawPrint award by the RSPCA.

The award acknowledges that the authority has considered the welfare of companion animals within contingency plans – both in the planning process and in training and exercising.

It also recognises the advice the authority provides for pet owners on emergency preparedness.

Welcoming the award, cabinet member for resources Cllr Phil Murphy said: “Well done to our emergency planning team for winning this accolade. It is a fantastic achievement and it’s wonderful to see Monmouthshire leading the way in implementing animal welfare in their planning procedures.”

The PawPrints scheme was launched in 2008 to reward and promote good practice in animal welfare by local authorities and housing providers in England and Wales.

Monmouthshire council first entered in 2010 and has since bagged one bronze, one silver and eight gold PawPrints.

The PawPrints Award recognises four areas of work that impact on animal welfare – contingency planning; stray dog services; housing and animal welfare principles.