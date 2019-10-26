THERE'S just hours to go until Wales face South Africa in the semi-final of the Rugby World Cup.

Kick-off is nice and early at 9am - but thankfully we get an extra hour in bed thanks to the clocks going back.

But what if you don’t want to watch Wales’ third World Cup semi-final at home? Don’t worry, there's plenty of places in Gwent throwing their doors open early to show the big game. Here are just some of them:

Rodney Parade

Where better to watch a rugby match in Newport than Rodney Parade? The club will be opening to show the game on the big screen. Doors open at 8.30am and it will be shown in the Tony Brown suite in the Bisley Stand Business Lounge. There will be functioning bars too, with 50p off draught beers during the game.

The Courtyard

Another Newport venue hosting the match is The Courtyard. There is no charge to watch the game and will be drinks deals on throughout the day.

Woodland Road Sports and Social Club

Over in Cwmbran, Woodland Road Sports and Social Club will be showing the game on the big screen. They have opened regularly to show all the Wales matches and a host of others throughout the group stages.

The Potters

Back to Newport and we have one of Newport’s oldest pubs in The Potters. With a city centre location near all forms of public transport and a refurbishment, it is set to be a great place to watch the match.

The Castle Inn, Usk

An idyllic setting to watch the semi-final. The Castle Inn has opened for each of Wales’ match so far and locals have been cheering their team on with some good food.

Whiteheads Sport and Social Club

If you want to watch the match in the midst of where a Welsh international trained, Whitehead’s Sport and Social Club is a place to go to. The club honed the talents of Welsh flanker Aaron Wainwright.