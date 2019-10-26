YOUNG dancers from one of Gwent’s most exciting dance schools will take to the stage next week to perform their brand-new show.

The 120 pupils at the Charlotte May Academy, based in Pontypool, will perform King at the Congress Theatre, Cwmbran, every day next week from Tuesday, October 29, until Saturday, November 2.

The show will comprise a variety of musical themes bookended by two acts based on the music of Elvis Presley.

Expect to be wowed with ballet, modern jazz, tap, contemporary, hip-hop, musical theatre, and acrobatic dance routines.

The show is the culmination of one year of the pupils’ hard work, teacher and dance school owner Charlotte May said.

“They’re all extremely excited – the pupils have worked very hard and are looking forward to showcasing their talents,” she added.

The show will also include a special award-winning segment performed by a troupe of the academy’s senior dancers, called Maniac, who won gold at the recent St David’s Festival of Dance.

King will be performed next week, between Tuesday and Saturday, at 7pm, with an extra matinee performance at 2pm on Saturday.

For tickets, see the Congress Theatre’s website (www.congresstheatre.co.uk) or call the box office on 01633 868239.

Ms May said: “Thank you to all the parents and grandparents for all their help and support. We’re really looking forward to this fantastic show.”