THE CHEPSTOW branch of the Royal British Legion held a dedication service for their new standard at Priory Church of St Mary.

The ceremony, led by Reverend Philip Averay, saw the branch's previous standard laid up, before the new Legion Standard was dedicated, so that it symbolises the principles of the branch.

The new standard features a scroll with the words 'Ypres GP90', which indicate that it was one of 1,200 standards on parade at the 'Great Pilgrimage 90' in Ypres in 2018 - an event which commemorated the pilgrimage made by veterans, widows and family members in 1928 to the war cemeteries and battlegrounds of the First World War.

Chepstow branch secretary Tom Moran said: "It's a proud day for us as we are approaching our centenary as a branch.

"The ceremony was for laying up of the old standard, which will now be kept at the church. Equally importantly is the dedication of the new standard. It will be paraded for the first time in public on Remembrance Day.

"I'm grateful for all those who attended despite the weather.

"The Chepstow Branch owes a special thanks to Mike Lewis of the Greenman Backpackers Hostel for a substantial donation towards the cost of the new standard - without which we might not have been able to purchase it."

Monmouthshire MP David Davies and AM Nick Ramsay joined the Chepstow branch at the service, along with Deputy Lieutenant of Gwent Sandy Blair CBE, members of the Gwent Royal British Legion and the 1 Rifles, Beachley, who have been instrumental in collecting for the Chepstow branch.

(The laying up of the old British Legion Standard service at St Mary's Priory Church, Chepstow. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The Chepstow branch of the Royal British Legion also announced they have raised a record amount of money over the past 12 months.

"We raised more than £27,200," said Mr Moran. "I emphasise the word we because once again it was the amazing generosity of the people of Chepstow combined with the efforts of a small number of helpers that is responsible.

"Getting more than £27,000 is brilliant and is a record for us.

"A sincere thank you goes to the people of Chepstow for their support."