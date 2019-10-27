OCTOBER half term has arrived and there is plenty of chillingly fun activities happening across Gwent sure to keep you and your little ghouls happy.

And getting out and about will be easier - and cheaper - thanks to bus provider Stagecoach, which is running a special discount for families. From Saturday, October 26, until Sunday, November 3, all group or family tickets will be half price. This means that up to five people can travel for one day from as little as 74p each.

To find out more visit Stagecoach's website.

Here is a list of events across Gwent throughout the week:

Monday, October 28 at Beaufort Centre in Newport there is a Hallowe’en themed, action-packed nerf gun-themed battle modelled after popular online video game Fortnite. The event will begin at 3pm and finish at 5pm.

Also happening Monday and running until Thursday, October 31 is a Hallowe’en trail at Caerleon Fortress Baths, from 10am till 4pm. Children can earn a treat by completing a spooky trail around the 2,000-year-old remains. There will be people on hand to apply fake wound makeup, such as a Dracula bite or a werewolf scratch. To find out more visit: https://cadw.gov.wales/halloween-trails-and-fake-wounds

Tredegar House is hosting a variety of events this half term, such as a vegetable printing workshop, pumpkin carving and torchlight tours. More information on the events can be found on their Facebook page facebook.com/NTTredegarHouse

Running until Thursday, October 31, Chepstow Castle will host a spooky Hallowe’en trail, suitable for children of all ages.

Throughout half term and on Hallowe’en itself, Greenmeadow Community Farm will have a range of activities from 10am to 3.30pm each day. There will be a petting zoo, pumpkin carving, a tractor and trailer ride, apple bopping and much more. In the evening of Hallowe’en, at 6pm, will then be the ‘Hallowe’en Spooktakular’ event with games and so much more. There will be loud noises, stroke lights, scary characters and some gory scenes.

(At 2014's half term activities, Gareth Childs and then two-year-old son Rudi met a Toggen burg goat called Willow. Picture: Mark Lewis)

You will know them as Gru’s loveable minions from the movie franchise Despicable Me, but Kevin and Bob are getting dressed up with a mission to scare the blue jean overalls off Newport’s community when they visit Friars Walk on Thursday, October 31.

Over in Caerphilly’s Castle Court Shopping Centre on Wednesday, October 30, kids will get the chance to be knights and help train a dragon. You have to register for this part as there are limited spaces, however, you don’t have to register to just watch the dragon shows that are going on throughout the day.

Cwmbran is getting into the magical spirit with a day full of wizarding fun this Hallowe’en. On October 31, there will be a Wonderful Wizardry workshop where children can practice their broomstick flying, spells and potion making. There will also be a trick or treat trail around the Cwmbran shops if you remember to bring your trick or treat bag.

Cwmcarn’s Forest Drive will transform into a Hocus Pocus trail on Thursday, October 31. Suitable for children aged three and above, the woods will be home to all the ingredients needed for a witches brew, can you find them without the witch finding you? £4 per child (with a prize included), no need to book, just head to reception between 11am and 3pm.

Looking for a spooky read to enjoy with the family this Hallowe’en? There’s a range of free books and e-books for children of all ages at the six Blaenau Gwent libraries. When you visit your library be sure to join in with the Hallowe’en treasure hunt and craft activities.

Blaina Library will also have a free Welsh Family Fun Session on Monday, October 28, from 2.30pm till 4pm, and Brynmawr Library will be supporting Scare on the Square on Thursday, October 21, from 4pm, with trick or treat and other activities.

There’s a jam-packed programme of special Hallowe’en themed fun at Bedwellty House and Park this October. Bring your little monsters along to the Fang-tastic Hallowe’en Fun Day for children aged two and above on Monday, October 28. Also, there is the spook-tacular Hallowishes Ball on Tuesday, October 29 with party games, singing, dancing, glitter tattoos, snacks and face painting.

Also at Bedwellty House and Park, on Thursday, October 31 will be a spellbinding Witches vs Wizards story trail with Louby Lou, that will see children hunting down hidden clues, searching for magical objects and racing against time to determine whether team witches or wizards are the best.

Discover adventure at Parc Bryn Bach with the exciting range of Adventure Activity Days for children aged eight to 12. Choose from exciting activities such as canoeing and kayaking, bush craft and archery or bush craft and climbing.

