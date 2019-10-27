AWARD-winning writer and star of BBC Radio 6 Murray Lachlan Young will be bringing his hilarious family theatre show and VR experience to Abergavenny in November.

He will also be starring in the adaptation of his book The Mystery of Raddlesham Mumps alongside Joe Allen at the Borough Theatre on Saturday, November 9.

Perfect for fans of Harry Potter, Lemony Snicket and The Brothers Grimm, Lachlan Young uses inventive means of costume, music and staging to tell the story of the show's young hero Crispin de Quincy de Faversham Clumps, played by Joe Allen.

As in most children's fiction, the hero of the epic poem is an orphan at the age of just seven after a classic case of parental death. Despite the sad circumstances, he is the sole inheritor of Raddlesham Mumps. The story takes a dark yet comical turn after young Crispin is left with his sinister butler Kenilworth for company, who then tells Crispin of the bizarre and often amusing deaths of eccentric ancestors.

Acclaimed children’s writer and broadcaster Michael Rosen described the show as “a fearsome but funny gothic tale of dynasty, death, revenge and hope…fantastic word-play, lovely moral.”

Murray Lachlan Young puts his writing style down to his parents who brought him up on an eclectic diet of literary influences.

He said: “As a child I was fortunate enough to be told stories by both my mother and father. My Dad’s stories were sweeping and epic whilst my mum’s were cosier and full of detail. I was also read quite a lot of verse by my mother: Hilaire Belloc, Doctor Heinrich Hoffmann, Edward Lear.

"But at the same time, I was also listening to their record collection. Everything from The Beatles’ White Album to Johnny Cash, early Bob Dylan and onto Gilbert and Sullivan and the brilliant 1941 recording of Peter and the Wolf, scored by Prokofiev with narration by Basil Rathbone. The thing that brought all these influences together was that they were stories, told by people with unique voices. I was utterly fascinated by it all and wanted to be one of those people.”

The Mystery of Raddlesham Mumps is directed by Nina Hajivianni and music by Arun Ghosh.

Tickets are available now through the Borough Theatre on 01873 850805.