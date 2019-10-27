IT WAS recently announced that Pontypool's Old Sweet Chestnut tree was named the best in Wales by the Woodland Trust.

And you wouldn't be-leaf what's next for the Old Chestnut.

The tree will now compete against its counterparts in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland for the chance to represent the UK at the tree equivalent of Eurovision - European Tree of the Year.

We took inspiration from the magnificent specimen and dug deep in our archives for more pictures of trees of all kinds.

Pontypool’s Sweet Old Chestnut, which has been named the best tree in Wales. Image: Mark Zytynski, Woodland Trust

This magnificent tree in Llangenny in 1975 would definitely have come close in the tree championships

In 1976, there was a small apple tree in Cleppa Park

This tall tree is a cedar tree and is pictured just before being taken down from the grounds of Mulberry House, Castle Parade in Usk in 1982. Before this time, the tree had stood there for 140 years

Here is a lime tree on Mount Way in Chepstow. The picture was taken in November 1991 and the tree was declared dangerous by the council in that year

This is a picture of a rare ginkgo biloba tree that stood on Hanbury Road in Pontypool between 1950 and 1989. In January 1989, it was accidentally destroyed by council workers while working on a repaving scheme. Just a year later, botanists at the University College, Swansea claimed they were the only place in Britain to have one of the exotic trees, despite there being three in Torfaen

Risca Road made a home for this 100ft conifer tree until 1987

The chestnut tree in Nantyderry which was threatened for removal for a football pitch in 1978

A barnut tree in the countryside in November 1993