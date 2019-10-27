HERE'S a regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

ROBERT JOHN ARMSTRONG, aged 43, of Cynon Close, Garnlydan Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted making a threat to kill Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) staff.

He also pleaded guilty to threatening to burn down a DWP building.

Armstrong was also made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a £122 victim surcharge and prosecution costs of £85.

RICHARD NATHAN DAVIES, aged 43, of no fixed abode, Blackwood, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and to entering an area that he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £122 upon his release from custody.

LEIGH SULWAY, aged 30, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran, was jailed for 22 weeks for sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character and for sending a malicious communication.

The offences were committed in October.

He also admitted driving with 554 micrograms of cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine per litre of blood, which exceeded the specified limit of 50 micrograms per litre, and was banned from driving for 27 months.

The defendant further admitted to driving without insurance.

Sulway was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim and ordered to pay costs and a surcharge.

LESLIE LITTLEJOHNS, aged 57, of Edmonton Court, Forge Lane, Pontypool, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted possessing a lock knife in public and possessing amphetamine.

He was sentenced to an electronically-monitored curfew and must pay a surcharge and prosecution costs.

JONATHAN LEE HARRIS, aged 47, formerly of Pontypool, but now of Berwyn Prison, Wrexham, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance in Griffithstown.

He was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

KIRSTY LEIGH PRICE, aged 27, of Lloyd Street, Newport, was fined £660 and her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points after she admitted driving without insurance.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER KARL THOMAS, aged 24, of Hengoed Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months, after he admitted stalking, common assault against a woman and two counts of criminal damage.

He will have to go on a 29-day building better relationships programme and pay costs, compensation and a surcharge of a total of £507.

Thomas was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

LIAM SKYM, aged 23, of Woodland Terrace, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was jailed for 14 weeks after he failed to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

He admitted the breach.

ROBERT SHEEHAN, aged 41, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn, Newport, admitted driving without insurance.

He was fined £369 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £36 surcharge.

Sheehan’s driving licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

RESUL SARITAG, aged 33, of Cross Street, Abergavenny, was left with a bill of £811 after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was fined and ordered to pay costs and a surcharge.

The defendant’s driving licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.