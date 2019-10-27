This week marks the 15th birthday of Newport's Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre - but the theatre was making waves even before it opened its doors, with the historic Newport Ship uncovered while it was being built. ELIZABETH BIRT looked back at the history of the theatre.

ON OCTOBER 22, 2004, the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre officially opened its doors to the public.

This was the culmination of almost a decade of work. The idea of Newport's brand-new theatre first mooted in 1995, but building work didn't begin until 2002 due to uncertainty over local government reorganisation and increased costs.

And it was far from plain sailing, with building work halted after just a month when an amazing discovery was made during excavations on the banks of the River Usk for the orchestra pit.

What was found was the remains of a medieval ship which had lain in the riverbank for more than 500 years. Construction of the theatre had to be halted while the ship was carefully excavated before the work could carry on.

(Sculpture outside the theatre. Picture: Barbara Marsh)

And that wasn't the only speed bump during construction. The theatre's futuristic design - created in a deconstructivist style to celebrate the work of Zaha Hadid, a London-based architect who designed the ill-fated Opera House in Cardiff - caused some discontent, with some claiming it wasn't in fitting with the area. A survey carried out in March 2004 - just six months before it opened - even found 41 out of 100 people wanted it to be knocked down.

Speaking at the time, then-managing director of Newport City Council Chris Freegard said: "I believe the Riverfront will turn out to be one of the most popular buildings in the city over the years to come largely based on the quality of the architecture and facilities it provides."

(Former theatre and arts director Nic Young in the auditorium not long after the centre opened. Picture: Mike Lewis)

A decade-and-a-half on, he has been proven right as the £15 million building has become a staple for the city. It houses two theatres, a dance studio, recording studio, exhibition gallery, workshop spaces and function rooms, becoming a hub for all things art in the city.

And naysayers were silenced when Richard Jones, who oversaw the building of the centre, was awarded the Construction Manager of the Year award in 2005 for projects costing between £3 million and £15 million. The building was also twice named Welsh Building of the Year. Theatre and arts director Nic Young said: "Externally it does provoke strong reactions, but at night, when it is changing colour, it is an amazing sight. The interior works amazingly well and it's good having a building people talk about."

((L-R) Katherine and Ceri Davies-Edwards in the room which will be used for visitors to see the Newport ship at the Riverfront Theatre in early 2005)

The opening night on October 22, 2004, was a glittering affair, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra joined by Welsh soprano Katherine Jenkins in front of a sold-out 450 crowd. Then-Mayor of Newport Cllr Paul Cockeram told the crowd: "Newport has needed a facility such as this for many years. It's a theatre accessible to everyone that can provide a host of activities and events and improve the lives of everyone through the medium of the arts."

In its first season in 2004-2005, the Riverfront refused to take things easy, hosting the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, comedians Bradley Walsh and Jeff Green, Swansea Ballet Russe performing The Nutcracker and an audience with former BBC and ITN political editor John Sergeant. All this was accompanied by cinema screenings, dance recitals, opera, theatre and the ever-popular pantomime.

(A performance of Aladdin in the theatre in 2018)

In the first year of business alone, more than 1,150 events were held at the Riverfront, with more than 60,000 in attendance.

At the time, theatre and arts director Nic Young said: "We have done really well considering we had such a standing start this time last year, with builders still in the building half an hour before we opened.

"We had 10 per cent more people in than our business plan stated, which is fantastic, and over the next two years we hope to increase usage by another 50 per cent."

(Chris Moyles entertained Newport at the Riverfront Theatre in 2010. Picture: Mike Lewis)

Throughout the next 14 years, the Riverfront would host a wide range of community events and projects as well as attracting big names including Jack Dee, Dara O’Briain, Martin Bell, Max Boyce, Irish choral group Anna – the original voices for Riverdance - magician Derren Brown, Circus of Horrors. And in more recent times acts including Showaddywaddy, Griff Rhys Jones, Jason Manford and Shappi Khorsandi have left their mark on the iconic building.

In 2005, actress Billie Piper even turned up to film an episode of Dr Who in the centre. Classical recitals, theatre productions from across the UK, opera performances, art and photography exhibitions, cover bands, dance recitals and many more have also been and continue to be shown at the theatre.

On its 10th birthday in 2014 the centre celebrated with a reception and showcase of acts in the evening and daytime treats - including free Welsh cakes. The same year, the theatre live streamed a performance of its annual pantomime to patients in the Royal Gwent Hospital to spread some festive cheer.

The Riverfront Centre has also played host to the Big Splash Festival for a few years, which attracted around 20,000 visitors each year - as well as an episode of the BBC's always-lively topical debate programme Question Time.

(Question Time at Newport Riverfront Theatre. David Dimbleby with the panel consisting of Anna Soubry MP, Labour's shadow education minister Rushanara Ali MP, Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader Elfyn Llwyd MP, restaurant critic and novelist Jay Rayner and columnist Melanie Phillips.)

For the 15th anniversary, the theatre held a reception after an all-Welsh cast performance of the play Pavilion on Thursday.

Head of theatre, arts and culture Alan Dear said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our 15th birthday the same week as a wonderful new Welsh production takes to our stage.

“Over the next 15 years The Riverfront’s programme is going to go from strength to strength as we forge new relationships with companies and performers and continue to bring a high quality and varied theatre and arts development programme, for, by and with the people of Newport.”