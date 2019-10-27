NEWPORT's Côr y Dreigiau will be performing as part of a special centenary concert for Save the Children next month.

On Thursday, November 7, they will join Treorchy Male Voice Choir, mezzo soprano Llinos Hâf Jones, Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Ysgol Gymraeg Sant Baruc Choir and Rock Choir at Llandaf Cathedral.

The concert will celebrate the 100th year of Save The Children - which was formed on May 19, 1919 at the Royal Albert Hall in London by sisters Eglantyne Jebb and Dorothy Buxton. They were inspired after seeing pictures of starving children from Germany and Austria after the end of the First World War.

Louise Davies, head of Save the Children – Wales said: “Save the Children’s centenary celebrations continue with a musical feast featuring such fantastic talent. It promises to be an evening of music to remember, and we are extremely grateful to our Tenby supporter branch for organising the event as well as to the artists for raising awareness and funds towards the charity’s work.

“With everything that’s happening in the world today it would be easy to look pessimistically to the future. But all the work the charity successfully achieves here in Wales and across the world defending children’s rights is heartening. Our supporters are our heroes, and they enable this work to happen, changing the future for children everywhere.”

Save the Children started working in Wales in the 1930s, helping families in the South Wales valleys during the Great Depression by opening open air nurseries in Brynmawr and Dowlais. The charity was also the first to offer free milk in schools before it became UK Government policy in the 1940s.

Today, Save the Children works in 120 countries around the world including here in Wales, helping families and children to thrive in their vital early years.

The concert will begin ay 7pm, and all profits will go towards funding Save the Children projects abroad and in Wales.

Tickets £20 and £5 for children (£15 for participating children’s parents), available at stcllandaff.eventbrite.co.uk or by contacting Caroline Williams on carolinehwilliams48@gmail.com