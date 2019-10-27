Our Dog of the Week is Dave, a Chocolate Patterdale - and he is delicious!

Dave is a little bit shy, and it takes a little while to earn his trust. His background isn't known as he wasn't microchipped when he arrived at the centre, but it seems likely that Dave hasn't known much love in his young life.

He can be a bit anxious around strangers, and Dave has his own, rather unique, coping skills - he plays possum. Dave just stands as still a rock when he is in a situation he finds scary, but he is getting used to soft hands and gentle voices, and he is learning how to relax, especially on his play dates with some of the other kennel residents who are helping Dave find his inner puppy.

Dave hasn't put a paw wrong since he arrived, and he would love a patient and gentle family who won't overwhelm him, and will help him continue to gain in confidence.

For more information about Dave, or any of the dogs for rehoming in Newport City Dogs Home please give the staff a call on 01633 290902, or pop in for a visit. No appointment needed.