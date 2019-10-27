TO celebrate National Curry Week, we asked you for your favourite curry places in Gwent.

We asked where the best places in Gwent are for curry dishes and hundreds of responses came in - and the top five, as voted for by the public, are all in Newport.

We previously did a similar vote in April, but here’s how your opinions have changed.

Curry on the Curve

Curry on the Curve, based in Clarence Place, came out on top as your favourite place to go for a curry.

With a five-star hygiene rating, this restaurant caters to both vegan and vegetarian alternatives and describes itself as ‘healthy Indian dining’.

The restaurant also use fresh local produce as far as possible, with a promise of no added artificial flavours, colours, preservatives or additives.

Laura Stickley said: “Love Curry on the Curve, their food is amazing. Lovely and healthy and you can even have a curry when you’re on a diet, and I love the vegetarian and vegan options.”

Hayley Thomas said: “We love Curry on the Curve, they not only serve delicious home-made healthy food, but the in-house service for my children who have autism and struggle going out for food were welcomed with open arms.”

Red Fort

Red Fort in Caerleon, based on Cross Street, has proven to be a firm favourite for voters.

The restaurant aims to combine elements of different culinary traditions, passed down through generations, with their a la carte menu designed by their award-winning chef.

Hatti

Hatti, on Lower Dock Street, was named as Best Restaurant in Newport in the Restaurant Guru guide.

Natalie Tamplin said: “One of the best places I’ve ever eaten and won so many awards for fantastic food and outstanding service.”

Helen Harness said: “Really delicious food and great choices on the menu and the staff are so welcoming and lovely."

Shoboraj

Shoboraj, on Malpas Road, was named as a top-quality eatery by many.

Steve Murphy said: “Really delicious food, has a great menu, staff are very welcoming and great value for money."

Jill Difford said: “Been going here over 15 years. The food and staff are so warm and friendly."

Popadoms

Popadoms, a multi-award-winning restaurant on High Street, comes as no surprise to have made the list.

The restaurant has a dine-in or take-away option, for collection or delivery, with dishes made fresh to order including vegetarian options.

Kristian Sinclair said: “Top rated food and customer service. 14 years been going there wouldn’t go anywhere else."