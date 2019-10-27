TWIN Atlantic return with aplomb on new album POWER – their scorching, charged-up fourth LP out on January 24 - and have also announced UK tour, including a date at Cardiff's Tramshed.

Tapping into their LCD Soundsystem fandom, and acknowledging the influence of Depeche Mode, POWER is eight punchy tracks and two compelling interludes. No fat, no fuss, all fire made by a band plugging in, turning it up and taking charge.

After 10 years. Twin Atlantic got their Glasgow studio fully up-and-running. They gigged for thrills, and used the money to fund the album they wanted to make. They took charge of production.

And only then, when all that was done and dusted, did they sign a new record deal. Yes, they had to do everything themselves - and they’d have had it no other way.

Diving into the themes of the record, lead singer Peter McTrusty said: “The album is inspired by colours, moods, memories. We just got into a room and started creating.

“The studio as its own instrument reached a new level – we created nothing outside those walls, and it became a physical embodiment of the album itself.

“POWER is our own example that there’s always a way forward when you are faced with limitations and red lights. It’s reignited our ambition and drive for what we can achieve. Hearing these songs, that’s what I feel and hear, power, and that’s what the last two years have made us feel as a band: totally empowered.”

The records first taste arrives in the shape of the addictive Novocaine – a racing synth-rock anthem.