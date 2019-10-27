Here's the latest Argus column by Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds:

IN 2015, after 28 years of service to Torfaen, Paul Murphy retired as its Member of Parliament.

When he retired in 2015, I was honoured to be chosen as his successor by the people of Torfaen.

Paul was never a typical politician. Instead of courting publicity, he viewed the limelight with suspicion, preferring to ‘get on with the job’ behind the scenes. That quality certainly shines through his recent autobiography, which has been serialised in the South Wales Argus.

Little wonder, then, that Paul was tasked with some significant jobs in his time as an MP – from chairing the peace talks in Northern Ireland that led to the Good Friday Agreement to improving relationships between Westminster and the devolved administrations in the 2000s.

Paul has always been far more adept at solving rows than at causing them.

He’s got the ability to empathise – to look beyond a disagreement to see what motivates people and what could resolve conflicts. Those qualities of seeking compromise and finding the middle ground are much-needed in modern society, where the tendency can be to form into rival camps which denigrate each other rather than seeing the good in each other and working towards resolutions.

I’ve looked to Paul’s example as we’ve tried to find a way to break the current Parliamentary impasse.

We are at a critical time for our country and communities.

Had the government elected in June 2017 reached out cross-party in that summer after its majority had been lost, I believe we would have reached a solution that was acceptable.

Paul Murphy

Instead we are now faced with a situation that puts workers’ rights, environmental safeguards and consumer protections at risk - the deal proposed would, in my view, lead to a low-regulation, low-wage economy.

For working people, the rights and protections in our laws have been hard-won. Rather than putting all that at risk by waving the Bill through in a couple of days, they need to be secured for future generations - a Bill with such profound consequences needs to be properly considered.

Respect for different views on this issue is so important.

What is striking about Paul’s memoirs is the warmth with which he describes others, including his friend and colleague Mo Mowlam and the Northern Irish politicians he spent so much time with in the peace talks.

He saw his role as secretary of state for Wales in being the bridge between Westminster and the Welsh Government. Instead of listing peoples’ faults, he expresses admiration at their ability to move forwards pragmatically and to bring about peace.

Paul’s time in politics shows how decency still matters in public life.

With strong political values and a devout Catholicism, Paul has devoted his life to public service. His wide-ranging autobiography captures his ability to bring people together, not divide them. More than ever, we need that in our politics.