THE award-winning comedy ART, presented by Black RAT Productions in co-production with Blackwood Miner’s Institute, is coming the Borough Theatre Abergavenny on Monday, November 4, at 7:30pm.

The hilarious production will star three of Wales’ finest comedy actors in the lead roles with Gareth John Bale as Serge, Keiron Self as Yvan, with actor and director Richard Tunley as Marc who is also directing the piece.

At the heart of the story are three close friends Serge, Marc and Yvan and one painting.

Their friendship is put to the test when Serge buys an expensive piece of art with which he hopes to impress his friends.

Instead Marc thinks the art work is a total waste of money and Yvan, with an impending wedding looming and not wanting to rock the boat refuses to give his opinion and take sides.

The three involve the audience in their personal thoughts and as their ongoing discussion on what constitutes art and ultimately friendship ensues, comedy reigns to create a hilarious and clever piece of classic theatre.

Classy, funny and entertaining, tickets for Black RAT’s heart-warming comedy ART are priced at £14 (concessions £12) Students £7 and are available from the box office 01873 850805.

There is an age guidance of 14+.