THEN: How it looked in days past

NOW: How it looks today

Last week's photograph was, indeed, Commercial Road in the Pill area of Newport.

Here's what you had to say:

This looks like Commercial Road down in Pill. It had the name Iron Gates since a railway track crossed the road to allow goods trains to cross. Hence gates opened and closed to stop cars etc colliding with them. My uncle Ken Roxburgh who lived in Fairoak Avenue owned a shop on the left hand side which sold grates and mantle pieces. I used to go past it on my way to see and use the transporter bridge. It was fascinating in those days— 1950s.

Haydn Gear

Picture is of the first level crossing in Commercial Road in Newport, when a boy we would stand on the footbridge and wait for an engine to pass so that we would be enveloped in steam and smoke. Amazing what passed for fun in those days.

Philip Seignot

I think the pic is looking up Commercial Road from Alexandra Road showing the level crossing.

Jackie Morgan

Today's photo is Commercial Road in Pill. The 'Then' photo dates from the 1980s (see the advert for cancer sticks in decimal). The picture shows the level crossing known to everyone as the first iron gates as there was another set a few hundred yards behind the camera, near the Tredegar Dry Dock. The GWR line came down between Capel Street and Albion Street, crossed the road and went on by Frederick Street. Before the last war, the GWR loco yard was behind the shops on the right. Pill was built on reclaimed land, at one time it was marsh. Sailing ships coming in without a cargo would be ballasted, this ballast was emptied onto the surrounding marsh. Many of the houses were owned by wealthy ship owners. Also decades ago there were dozens of chapels of every denomination. Although Commercial Road has seen some development with new housing, there is still an air of dereliction with so many empty shops, one of the few survivors is RW Cole the opticians.

Dave Woolven

Newport

I think the Now and Then is of Commercial Road. Thomas the furnishing shop was there and also a picture house called The Plaza. There was a bridge that went to Albian Street and also Haverbucks that sold a lot of seaman's clothes as there was a seafarers mission nearby.

Mrs Reardon,

Newport

The photos show Commercial Road at the junction with Fredrick Street - where the first or 'iron gates' level crossing used to be.

On the left, at the end of the first building, was the Gem cinema, later Miss Black's car showroom.

On November 12, 1871, a brake van and an engine in steam ran empty from Pontypool Road Station all the way to Newport, colliding with 15 sets of level crossing gates, closed because it was a Sunday.

"The handsome wrought-iron gates in Commercial Road, which were worked by hydraulic machinery, were completely doubled up and smashed, together with the signal posts, lamps and other appliances."

Mary Walker,

Newport