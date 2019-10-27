Recovering from a stroke can be one of the most difficult challenges anyone can face. In Gwent, the Strike a Chord choir is helping people who have suffered a stroke regain their physical and mental health. THOMAS MOODY met them to find out more.

MANY stroke victims find they become increasingly isolated and frustrated with its effect on their communication skills and mobility.

That's why the Strike a Chord choir was formed in October 2014. It started with five original members, and today has between 15 and 25 regular singers - and was one of the first in Wales to be made up of stroke survivors and their families.

The group’s musical director, Ali Shone, said the choir had played a key role in improving the confidence of its members and helping them in their recovery, physically and mentally.

“Some of the group have really bad Aphasia, so they have difficulty reading, listening or speaking,” she said.

“It doesn’t affect their singing, though, as that is controlled by another part of the brain.

“Some of our members had no singing experience before this. It’s incredible. Others previously sang in choirs and thought after they had a stroke, this part of their life would be over.

“All of our members have said it has improved their confidence massively since they have joined.

“One girl joined the choir, and she wasn’t able to whistle after her stroke. I would spend some time with her after our practices and taught her how to be able to whistle again.

(The Strike A Chord choir performing. Picture: Strike A Chord.)

“It’s extraordinary the walks of life people have come from and what they have gone through. To be able to bring everyone together though this unique choir is amazing.

“It’s amazing, this is actually our birthday. We were set up in October 2014, and were funded for the first two years.

“I got a phone call on a Monday saying 'there’s this choir in Cwmbran on a Thursday lunchtime, can you do it?' Luckily, my little boy had just gone to school, so I was able to do it.

“Now we are here in the Congress Theatre and have been on national TV.

“We need these choirs everywhere as you can see what good they do, but we will get there.”

(Anthony Jones performing a solo from The Phantom of the Opera.)

One of the group's members, Kath Horler, 51, from Risca, suffered a stroke in August 2016,

"It's about meeting other people who have had a stroke," she said. "Some people are further along with their strokes than me.

"I'm from Risca, and if I'm having a bad day, my family don't always understand, but with the group, I have a shoulder to cry on.

"It gives me confidence. I was a teacher before I had my stroke, and then I lost all my confidence.

"The choir has helped me get that back."

(Strike a Chord performing at the Congress Theatre.)

Robert Younger is chairman of choir and one of its original members.

"It means everything to me," he said. "I have been a member since it started five years ago, and it has been great for me.

"It's amazing starting the choir with five people and watching it grow and everyone get better. It's amazing how everyone's voices just keep getting better despite what we have been through."

The choir was originally set up with the Stroke Association and Head4Arts. It has been entirely self-funded for three years.

“The Congress Theatre have been really good to us over the years,” said Ms Shone. “They have paid for us to appear there and have allowed us to do collections to help keep the choir going.”

The group performed at a packed-out theatre lounge on Friday, October 4.

Prior to the show, the group’s musical director promised it would offer entertainment for everybody.

(Bird props suddenly appeared along with The Carpenters 'Close To You'.)

“It has a little bit of everything,” she said. “There is some musical theatre, traditional Welsh songs, contemporary pop songs, and - of course - some Tom Jones.

“Some of the group had never spoken any Welsh before this, the first Welsh they will be singing will be in front of an audience.

“A lot of the music we sing, a lot of the members don’t know.

“We sang Somewhere Only We Know by Keane, and one of our older members asked: ‘That’s lovely that song. What musical’s that from?’ It’s great to broaden our musical horizons.”

Sure enough, the performance opened with traditional welsh tunes, followed by show tunes from the Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables, Leonard Cohen ballads, Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know, and a crowd-pleasing rendition of Tom Jones’ It’s Not Unusual.

And during a performance of The Carpenters Close To You, the crowd were surprised as some handmade bird props suddenly appeared. The props had been made for the choir by students in the special needs department at Crosskeys College.

Martin Redwood, manager of the Congress Theatre, said: “This is the fifth year they have been here, and we have supported them with some performances in Gwent Square.

“They are really good and are professionally run.

“Being a charity ourselves, it makes sense to support another good cause and support their fundraisers.”

The group is always looking for new members. They practice practise at the White Hut Community Centre on Hollybush Way, Coed Eva, every Thursday from 12.30pm until 1.30pm.

Its next big event is a Christmas concert at the White Hut, Cwmbran, on Monday, December 9.