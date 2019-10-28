BASED in the heart of the valleys, Newbridge Memo is a treasured venue in the local community.

The Grade II and Grade II* listed buildings include the Institute, opened in 1908 as a monument to the miners who built it, and the Memorial Hall in 1924, which is a memorial to the servicemen who died in the First World War.

In November 2014, the Memo’s Art Deco auditorium opened its doors again after years of work by the late Howard Stone - who died in June, aged 79 - and other cherished community members. The primary use of the room was to show films and provide entertainment to the miners and their families.

(The late Howard Stone played a vital part in ensuring Newbridge Memo remained as an integral part of the community.)

The Memo has recently had a few changes behind the scenes and now has a strong team dedicated to continuing to rebuild and make it the centre of the community once again.

The Memo has a vast range of events for all ages and, and rooms are used for a whole range of events, including weddings, live music, classes, parties, wakes, conferences and meetings.

Although there is a strong programme of events coming up, the Memo wants the community to be fully involved with their venue and is calling on people in the area to come along to events, host their own, and spread the word about the venue.

(The Friends of Newbridge Memo during a phone campaign. These are some of the people who worked tirelessly to restore Newbridge Memo to its former glory)

They want to make sure that the Memo is run for the community and the community has their input.

There will be a special ‘Rediscover the Memo’ event held on Sunday, November 10, between 11am and 3pm where visitors will be able to find out about volunteering at the Memo, hiring a room or just have a cuppa and a chat about memories of the historic building. Entry free.

On November 10, there will also be talks from current volunteers, tours around the vast building, wedding displays and discussions, an open rehearsal of Rubber Chickers pantomime, special one-day only discounts on room hire, stalls from tutors of the weekly classes and the chance to sign up and also tea and coffee.